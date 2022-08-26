See All General Surgeons in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. William Conway, MD

General Surgery
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Conway, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Ventura County Medical Center.

Dr. Conway works at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Stomach Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Sansum Clinic
    317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 681-7500
    Ochsner Medical Center
    1514 Jefferson Hwy Ste 504, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-4070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
  • Ventura County Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 26, 2022
    He operated on me for recurring cancer. I am still alive. He is a great doctor and one of a team of doctors, nurses and staff who saved my life. I was referred by my initial cancer surgeon. Thank you Dr. Conway
    Christian Workmon — Aug 26, 2022
    About Dr. William Conway, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962626390
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • John Wayne Cancer Institute
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Hope College
