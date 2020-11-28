Overview

Dr. William Conte, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lombard, IL. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.



Dr. Conte works at Justin Zelenka Physical Therapy Inc in Lombard, IL with other offices in Merrillville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.