Dr. William Constad, MD
Dr. William Constad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.
Hudson Eye Physicians and Surgeons600 Pavonia Ave Ste 6, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 963-3937Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:15pmSundayClosed
Hudson Eye Physicians & Surgeons at Millburn288 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (973) 912-9100
Bayonne124 Avenue B, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 436-1150Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Jersey City Medical Center
We decided to see Dr Constad after seeing a few other doctors my husband was not comfortable with and after doing a lot of research. We came across the Keratoconus Foundation which led us to Dr Constad. We were optimistic yet cautious. At the first visit, we were pleasantly surprised with how patient he was about answering our questions and generous with his time. We have found his staff to be pleasant and helpful. There is parking in the back. There was not a long wait for any of the visits we
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- New York Eye and Ear In
- Affil Eye Res Nj
- United Hosps Med Center
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Lafayette College
Dr. Constad works at
