Dr. William Conkright, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Conkright, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine.

Dr. Conkright works at Family Medicine Associates in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1417 PENDLETON RD, Augusta, GA 30904, Phone: (706) 738-9824

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
Dec 19, 2022
Awesome Family Doctor
Capri Hyatt — Dec 19, 2022
About Dr. William Conkright, MD

  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
  • English
  • 1609853191
Education & Certifications

  • Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
  • Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
  • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Conkright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conkright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Conkright has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Conkright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Conkright works at Family Medicine Associates in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Conkright’s profile.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Conkright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conkright.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conkright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conkright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

