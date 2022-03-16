Dr. William Conkright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conkright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Conkright, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Conkright, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton, ThedaCare Medical Center - New London and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center2500 E Capitol Dr # 2600, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 308-4581Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
ThedaCare Cancer Care New London1405 Mill St # 65, New London, WI 54961 Directions (920) 308-4580Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Doctor Conkright was the best doctor for both my husband and I. My husband had prostate cancer and was treated with radiation and 5 years later he was diagnosed with sebaceous carcinoma and I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Dr. Conkright was so concerning and so attentive to our questions and our needs. He went out of his way to make sure we had the very best care. He is such a caring man and I would recommend him 120% plus. Thanks to him I have been cancer free going on 6 years. I believe our Lord sent him to us.
- Hematology & Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Hospital Dr. H. Rivero Saldivia
- Universidad Central de Venezuela
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- ThedaCare Medical Center - New London
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Dr. Conkright has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conkright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conkright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conkright has seen patients for Anemia, Brain Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conkright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Conkright speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Conkright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conkright.
