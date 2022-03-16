See All Hematologists in Appleton, WI
Dr. William Conkright, MD

Hematology & Oncology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. William Conkright, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton, ThedaCare Medical Center - New London and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.

Dr. Conkright works at ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center in Appleton, WI with other offices in New London, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Brain Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center
    2500 E Capitol Dr # 2600, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4581
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    ThedaCare Cancer Care New London
    1405 Mill St # 65, New London, WI 54961 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4580
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Brain Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia
Brain Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 16, 2022
    Doctor Conkright was the best doctor for both my husband and I. My husband had prostate cancer and was treated with radiation and 5 years later he was diagnosed with sebaceous carcinoma and I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Dr. Conkright was so concerning and so attentive to our questions and our needs. He went out of his way to make sure we had the very best care. He is such a caring man and I would recommend him 120% plus. Thanks to him I have been cancer free going on 6 years. I believe our Lord sent him to us.
    Mary and Marshall Johnson — Mar 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Conkright, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1316998362
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center
    Residency
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Internship
    • Hospital Dr. H. Rivero Saldivia
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central de Venezuela
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
    • ThedaCare Medical Center - New London
    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Conkright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conkright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Conkright has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Conkright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Conkright has seen patients for Anemia, Brain Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conkright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Conkright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conkright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conkright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conkright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

