Dr. Colomb Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Colomb Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Colomb Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Colomb Jr works at
Locations
Mercy Family Center - Northshore1445 W Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA 70471 Directions (985) 727-7993
Mercy Family Center110 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 425, Metairie, LA 70005 Directions (504) 838-8283
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I just love dr.colmob he's so sweet. Front desk Dee so friendly and helpful
About Dr. William Colomb Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1235279167
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colomb Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colomb Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colomb Jr works at
Dr. Colomb Jr has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colomb Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Colomb Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colomb Jr.
