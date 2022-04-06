See All Psychiatrists in Mandeville, LA
Dr. William Colomb Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. William Colomb Jr, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. William Colomb Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.

Dr. Colomb Jr works at Mercy Family Center in Mandeville, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Family Center - Northshore
    1445 W Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA 70471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 727-7993
  2. 2
    Mercy Family Center
    110 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 425, Metairie, LA 70005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 838-8283

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Colomb Jr?

    Apr 06, 2022
    I just love dr.colmob he's so sweet. Front desk Dee so friendly and helpful
    Beverly ikerd — Apr 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Colomb Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Colomb Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Colomb Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Colomb Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Colomb Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Colomb Jr, MD.

    About Dr. William Colomb Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235279167
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Colomb Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Colomb Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Colomb Jr has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colomb Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Colomb Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colomb Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colomb Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colomb Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Colomb Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.