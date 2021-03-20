Dr. William Collis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Collis, MD
Overview
Dr. William Collis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Lagrange Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Locations
Parkview Physicians Group11108 Parkview Circle Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (800) 637-6505Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Parkview Lagrange Hospital207 N Townline Rd, Lagrange, IN 46761 Directions (260) 266-5700Thursday9:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Parkview Lagrange Hospital
- Parkview Noble Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen ?Dr. Collis numerous times and have always found him attentive and very knowledgeable. He has outstanding bedside manner. I would and have recommended him to other cardiac patients.
About Dr. William Collis, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1437151131
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
