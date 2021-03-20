Overview

Dr. William Collis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Lagrange Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.



Dr. Collis works at Parkview Physicians Group - Cardiology in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Lagrange, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomegaly, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.