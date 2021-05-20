Dr. Collins III accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. William Collins III, MD
Overview
Dr. William Collins III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They graduated from MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.
Locations
Baystate Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Springfield - Medical Center Drive2 Medical Center Dr Ste 206, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 794-5363
Baystate Medical Center Inc759 Chestnut St, Springfield, MA 01199 Directions (413) 794-5363
Boston Office75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Baystate Noble Hospital Corporation115 W Silver St, Westfield, MA 01085 Directions (413) 794-5363
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Collins is very gentle, attentive, sensitive to your personal situation. He is genuinely concerned about the patient being happy.
About Dr. William Collins III, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1831401066
Education & Certifications
- MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS
Frequently Asked Questions
