Overview

Dr. William Collier, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, KY. They completed their residency with University Of Ky A B Chandler Mc



Dr. Collier works at Baptist Health Medical Group Obstetrics and Gynecology in Richmond, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts and Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

