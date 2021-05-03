Dr. William Collier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Collier, MD
Overview
Dr. William Collier, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, KY. They completed their residency with University Of Ky A B Chandler Mc
Dr. Collier works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Obstetrics and Gynecology793 Eastern Bypass Medical Park 3 Suite 201, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Richmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Collier?
I absolutely love him. I read other reviews and was surprised by them. He has always been very thorough and curtious with me. He did 2 surgeries for me and both times it was exemplary. His bedside manner is a bit awkward but he is amazing.
About Dr. William Collier, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1750472486
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ky A B Chandler Mc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Collier using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Collier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collier works at
Dr. Collier has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts and Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Collier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.