Dr. William Coleman Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Coleman Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Coleman Jr works at
Southern Psychiatric Associates1211 Palmyra Rd, Albany, GA 31701 Directions (229) 432-9746
East Albany Medical Center1712A E Broad Ave, Albany, GA 31705 Directions
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I saw Dr Coleman for approximately 8 years at his clinic in Tifton. I would recommend him to anyone. I worked the program and worked hard at it with GREAT SUCCESS! Dr. Coleman was always on point with my physicals and he always took time to answer my questions and he really understood the problems I was having with my sleep apnea. He is a great Doc and a great person.
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1134157381
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Psychiatry
Dr. Coleman Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coleman Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coleman Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleman Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman Jr.
