Dr. William Cole, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Cole, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Eduardo Farcon M.d. P.c.530 1st Ave Ste 3D, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7071
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Front Desk, most helpful group of people. Cindy the PA awesome on every level. Dr. Cole makes me alittle uncomfortable but I think we just have different personalities, I'm not looking for a friend I'm looking for an excellent doctor that he is. He is compassionate and thorough and takes a great interest in you. I can totally recommend. They also reply very fast to questions through the app.
About Dr. William Cole, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1205820701
Education & Certifications
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cole speaks Chinese.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
