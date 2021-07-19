Dr. William Cohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Cohn, MD
Overview
Dr. William Cohn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wading River, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Cohn works at
Locations
-
1
Long Island Digestive Disease Consultants Gastroenterology at Wading River271 New York # 25A, Wading River, NY 11792 Directions (631) 751-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohn?
perfect!
About Dr. William Cohn, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1861459208
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohn works at
Dr. Cohn has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.