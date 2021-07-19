Overview

Dr. William Cohn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wading River, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Cohn works at Long Island Digestive Disease Consultants Gastroenterology at Wading River in Wading River, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.