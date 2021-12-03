Dr. Cody has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Cody, MD
Overview
Dr. William Cody, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Dr. Cody works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Assoc of the Delaware Valley PA570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste B1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cody is great and his staff is excellent! Highly recommend ??
About Dr. William Cody, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1356390413
Education & Certifications
- Cooper University Health Care
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cody. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.