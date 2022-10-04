See All Neurosurgeons in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. William Cobb, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Cobb, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Cobb works at Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Ridgewood) in Ridgewood, NJ with other offices in Nyack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Ridgewood, NJ - 1200 East Ridgewood Avenue
    1200 E Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 327-8600
    Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Nyack)
    169 Main St Ste 2, Nyack, NY 10960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 535-1655

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Chiari's Deformity
Myelopathy
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 04, 2022
    It was an amazing experience start to finish. Dr. Cobb knew exactly where my pain was originating from and made me feel comfortable to go through the process of what needed to be done to fix my issue.
    Cynthia T. — Oct 04, 2022
    About Dr. William Cobb, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972755254
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital-New York Weill Cornell Center
    • New York Presbyterian - Weill Cornell
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Cobb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cobb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cobb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cobb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cobb has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cobb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cobb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cobb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cobb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cobb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

