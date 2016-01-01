Overview

Dr. William Clutterbuck, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Androscoggin Valley Hospital, Catholic Medical Center, Huggins Hospital and Monadnock Community Hospital.



Dr. Clutterbuck works at Surgical Care Group in Manchester, NH with other offices in Berlin, NH and Bedford, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.