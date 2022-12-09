Overview

Dr. William Clark, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow, Ascension St. John Medical Center and Stillwater Medical Center.



Dr. Clark works at Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.