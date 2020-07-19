Dr. William Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Clark, MD
Dr. William Clark, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Southwest Seattle Orthopaedic16259 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 501, Burien, WA 98166 Directions (206) 243-1100
Reviewed differentials possibilities, pain management options including turmeric as an anti-inflammatory. Appreciated his attention to my overall health issues & not just my injury.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1841293511
- Sports Medicine, Eugene Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic, Hand and Upper Extremity, Harvard Combined Program
- Brigham and Women's Hospital|Exempla St Joseph Hospital|State University Of New York
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
