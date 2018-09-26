Dr. William Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Clark, MD
Overview
Dr. William Clark, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Clark works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nemours Children's Specialty Care8331 N DAVIS HWY, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 473-4543
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clark?
Wonderful dr. Very professional and kind. Would recommend him to any one who needs ENT DR
About Dr. William Clark, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1447230354
Education & Certifications
- National Naval Medical Center
- Naval Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.