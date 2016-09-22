Dr. William Cies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Cies, MD
Overview
Dr. William Cies, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Cies works at
Locations
-
1
W. Andrew Cies MD Medical Corp.400 Newport Center Dr Ste 404, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 640-2023
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cies?
Dr. Cies attention to detail then.......the ATTENTION to ME . Dr. Cies Brilliant, Stellar, Communicates , EDUCATES that is how I describe my Eye Physical. Learned to much from Dr. Cies, felt a DEEP OWNERSHIP of my own Eye Physical. Am 57 years of age, sharing that for you to understand now most people start entering not just a VISION Issue, health of the EYES issue. Felt as mentioned LEARNED so much to armor me in the future. Dr. Cies detailed, up to DATE, forefront!!! Thank You.
About Dr. William Cies, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922041904
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cies has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cies accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cies works at
Dr. Cies has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Pinguecula and Blindness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cies speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cies. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cies.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.