Overview

Dr. William Cies, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Cies works at W. Andrew Cies MD Medical Corp. in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Pinguecula and Blindness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.