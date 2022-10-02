See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Westminster, CO
Dr. William Ciccone, MD

Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
4.5 (109)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Ciccone, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Westminster, CO. They graduated from University of Colorado Health Sciences Center | University of Colorado - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.

Dr. Ciccone works at Cornerstone Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, Westminster, CO in Westminster, CO with other offices in Wheat Ridge, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Sprain or Strain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cornerstone Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    500 W 144th Ave Ste 230, Westminster, CO 80023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 665-2603
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cornerstone Orthopedics
    3455 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 105, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 456-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Wheat Ridge
    3550 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 201, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 456-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lutheran Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 109 ratings
    Patient Ratings (109)
    5 Star
    (89)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Oct 02, 2022
    My experiences under Dr. Ciccone's care, thus far, have been very positive. I feel he is friendly, personable and knowledgeable. His surgical skills have proven to be excellent as I am on the path of recovery following shoulder surgery.
    Donald Bleiwas — Oct 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Ciccone, MD

    • Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
    • English
    • 1568414662
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California - San Diego
    • Hershey Med Ctr/Penn State U
    • University of Colorado Health Sciences Center | University of Colorado - School of Medicine
    • University of Colorado
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Ciccone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciccone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ciccone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ciccone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ciccone has seen patients for Wrist Sprain or Strain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciccone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    109 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciccone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciccone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciccone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciccone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

