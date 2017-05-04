Dr. William Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Chung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Cardiac Interventional Group100 Port Washington Blvd Ste 105, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 390-9640
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
FIRST AND FOREMOST I WISH TO AGAIN THANK DR CHUNG FOR SAVING MY LIFE. I HAVE BEEN SEEN AND WORKED ON BY MANY CARDIOLOGIST AND NONE SHOWED THE ETHICS THAT DR CHUNG HAS. HE IS A OUTSTANDING CARDIOLOGIST. HIS BEDSIDE MANOR BAR NONE HAS BEEN THE BEST I HAVE ENCOUNTERED, IN THE PAST 9 YEARS SINCE I CAPTURED HEART DISEASE. I AM VERY FORTUNATE TO HAVE COME. ACROSS DR CHUNG HIS TALENTS HAVE KEPT ME ALIVE SEVERAL TIMES. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED. THANK YOU AGAIN !!!
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.