Dr. William Chu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Chu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
William W Chu, MD2300 Corporate Cir Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (725) 241-0775
Summerlin- Cardiology10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 250, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (888) 404-1655
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Principal Financial Group
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Simply the best!!
About Dr. William Chu, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1528018587
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin Hospital & Clinic
- University of Wisconsin Hospital & Clinic
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Chu has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.