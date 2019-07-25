Overview

Dr. William Christian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Christian works at The Vanguard Eye Institute in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.