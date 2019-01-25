Dr. William Chow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Chow, MD
Dr. William Chow, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
William W. Chow MD A Professional Corp.8635 W 3rd St Ste 450W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 659-4986
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 659-4986Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr Chow, Is a wonderful doctor! He explains everything thoroughly and is very patient with my aunt. He is a no nonsense type of doctor who tells it like it is!
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1457409211
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Dr. Chow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chow accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chow has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chow. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chow.
