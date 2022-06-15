See All Spine Surgeons in Greenwood Village, CO
Dr. William Choi, MD

Neurological Spine Surgery
4 (72)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Choi, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University|McGill University - Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Montreal and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital and Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Choi works at Lone Tree Surgical Associates, PC in Greenwood Village, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Precision Spine Center
    8200 E Belleview Ave Ste 400E, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0852

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Herniated Disc Surgery
Spinal Fusion
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Herniated Disc Surgery
Spinal Fusion

Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jun 15, 2022
    I had an incredible surgical experience. Dr. Choi laid out the details for my surgeries and went as well as expected
    Charles Stuart — Jun 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. William Choi, MD
    About Dr. William Choi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurological Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093811028
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Montreal Neurological Institute|Montreal Neurological Institute McGill University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Montreal Gen Hosp-McGill U|University of Toronto, Ontario|University Of Washington
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • McGill University|McGill University - Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Montreal
    Medical Education

