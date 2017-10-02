Dr. Choctaw has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Choctaw, MD
Overview
Dr. William Choctaw, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital, Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center and San Dimas Community Hospital.
Dr. Choctaw works at
Locations
Choctaw Medical Group Inc.315 N 3rd Ave Ste 200, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 938-1165
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
- San Dimas Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My mother saw him for a breast biopsy. He was amazing and comforting when he found out it was cancer. I would highly recommend him
About Dr. William Choctaw, MD
- General Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013957950
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Yale Univ Sch of Med
Dr. Choctaw accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choctaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choctaw speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Choctaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choctaw.
