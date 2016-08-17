Overview

Dr. William Chey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Chey works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Brighton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.