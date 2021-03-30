Dr. William Cheung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Cheung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Cheung, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 19 Bowery Ste 8, New York, NY 10002 Directions (212) 226-2251
-
2
Comprehensive Pain Mgmt. PC13636 39th Ave Ste 2, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 321-7267
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have visited Dr. Cheung for years. He is efficient, wise and perceptive. I trust him.
About Dr. William Cheung, MD
- Hematology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1629031208
Education & Certifications
- THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Cheung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheung has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cheung speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheung.
