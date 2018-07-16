Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Chen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They completed their fellowship with NYU Med Ctr/VA Hosp
They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 561 Cranbury Rd, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 238-4993
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor ever. Gentle and Kind.
About Dr. William Chen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Chinese
- 1780784181
Education & Certifications
- NYU Med Ctr/VA Hosp
- Stony Brook U Hosp
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
