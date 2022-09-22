Dr. William Lin Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Lin Wu, MD
Overview
Dr. William Lin Wu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AMRAVATI UNIVERSITY / SHRI VASANTRAO NAIK GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Val Verde Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Heart & Vascular Clinic of San Antonio Pllc927 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 223-6896
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- Val Verde Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional skills as a Cardiologist.
About Dr. William Lin Wu, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- AMRAVATI UNIVERSITY / SHRI VASANTRAO NAIK GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin Wu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin Wu has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin Wu speaks Chinese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.