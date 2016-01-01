See All Anesthesiologists in Pompano Beach, FL
Dr. William Charles, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. William Charles, DO

Anesthesiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. William Charles, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Charles works at Carib Medical Wellness Center in Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carib Medical Center
    38 Ne 20th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL 33060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 545-1778

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Charles?

Photo: Dr. William Charles, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Charles, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Charles to family and friends

Dr. Charles' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Charles

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Charles, DO.

About Dr. William Charles, DO

Specialties
  • Anesthesiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1861461832
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Charles, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Charles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Charles works at Carib Medical Wellness Center in Pompano Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Charles’s profile.

Dr. Charles has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charles.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. William Charles, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.