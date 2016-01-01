Dr. William Chapman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Chapman, MD
Overview
Dr. William Chapman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Dartmouth School of Medicine and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Chowan Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.
Locations
Southern Surgical Associates PA2455 Emerald Pl, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 758-2224
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Beaufort Hospital
- Vidant Chowan Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Chapman, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1588662514
Education & Certifications
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Dartmouth School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chapman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chapman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chapman has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chapman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.