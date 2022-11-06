Dr. William Chang, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Chang, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Chang, DO is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo, Providence St. Jude Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Hoag Health Center Irvine - Sand Canyon - Coastal Cardiology16305 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 255, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 443-4303
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Monarch Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Optima Health
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Chang is the best Doctor we have. He has definitely has gone above and behind with his compassion and care. Very top notch doctor. Appreciated very much.
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
