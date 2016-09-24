See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. William Chambers, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Chambers, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1120 Park Ave Ste 1-D, New York, NY 10128 (212) 860-0351

Ratings & Reviews
Sep 24, 2016
Dr. Chambers is efficient with prescriptions and paper work, is generous with the time he spends with patients, is intelligent, and has an excellent bedside manner and command of psychiatry. Everyone deserves to have such a positive experience with his/her psychiatrist, which I imagine most would get from going to Dr. Chambers.
Sep 24, 2016
About Dr. William Chambers, MD

  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
  • 50 years of experience
  • English
  • 1679789143
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
  • Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Chambers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chambers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chambers. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chambers.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chambers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chambers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

