Overview

Dr. William Chambers, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.



Dr. Chambers works at COLORADO SPRINGS SURGICAL ASSOCIATES in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.