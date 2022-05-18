Dr. William Caudill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caudill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Caudill, MD
Dr. William Caudill, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin, Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph London and UK Good Samaritan Hospital.
Nephrology Associates of Lexington1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste C335, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 276-5355
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Saint Joseph London
- UK Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
The docs at NAL seems to be pretty good, but their main office staff leave a lot to be desired.
About Dr. William Caudill, MD
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- University Of Kentucky
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caudill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caudill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caudill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caudill works at
Dr. Caudill has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Gout and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caudill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Caudill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caudill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caudill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caudill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.