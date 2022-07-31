Dr. William Catalona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Catalona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Catalona, MD
Dr. William Catalona, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8146
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. Catalona stands above the other Urologists and Radiologists we met with. He took the time to educate us on the results of multiple scans (CT, MRI, bone, and PSMA), helped us make the right decision. He was skillful in handling the prostate surgery and in after-surgery care.
- Urology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- National Cancer Institute
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Urology
