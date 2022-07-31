Overview

Dr. William Catalona, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Catalona works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.