Dr. William Casey III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casey III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Casey III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Casey III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic
Dr. Casey III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Phoenix - Transplant13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (507) 266-0440
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Casey III?
I can't thank Dr. Casey enough for everything he did for me. I am so thankful for his caring attitude and incredible expertise. Thank you Thank you Thank you. You are truly a healer.
About Dr. William Casey III, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1689659286
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casey III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casey III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casey III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casey III works at
Dr. Casey III has seen patients for Wound Repair and Rhinoseptoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casey III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Casey III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casey III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casey III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casey III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.