Dr. William Carter, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Carter, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.

Dr. Carter works at WILLIAM L CARTER MD in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    William L Carter MD
    2706 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste B, Tampa, FL 33607 (813) 875-4813
  2. 2
    James A Haley Veterans Hospital
    13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 (813) 972-2000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Surgery
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Blepharoplasty
Eyelid Surgery
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Blepharoplasty

Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 06, 2021
I found the surgical care I received from Dr. Carter to be of the utmost in professionalism and he had a wonderful bedside manner. Dr. Carter was very concerned of my welfare both pre and postop discussing options available and giving honest answers to my questions. I highly recommend Dr. Carter and feel very fortunate to have been able to use his services and expertise.
Karen Moody — Apr 06, 2021
Dr. Carter's Office & Staff

Experience with Dr. Carter

Tell Us About Yourself

About Dr. William Carter, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 48 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1427162486
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Carter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.

