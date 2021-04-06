Dr. William Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Carter, MD
Overview
Dr. William Carter, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.
Locations
William L Carter MD2706 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste B, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 875-4813
James A Haley Veterans Hospital13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 972-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I found the surgical care I received from Dr. Carter to be of the utmost in professionalism and he had a wonderful bedside manner. Dr. Carter was very concerned of my welfare both pre and postop discussing options available and giving honest answers to my questions. I highly recommend Dr. Carter and feel very fortunate to have been able to use his services and expertise.
About Dr. William Carter, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
