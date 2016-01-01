Dr. William Carroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Carroll, MD
Overview
Dr. William Carroll, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Carroll works at
Locations
Central Florida Retina3824 Oakwater Cir, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 425-7188Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Central Florida Retina529 Health Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 254-1951Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Central Florida Retina741 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (800) 255-7188Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Carroll, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1891130829
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carroll accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carroll works at
Dr. Carroll speaks Spanish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.