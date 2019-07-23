See All Otolaryngologists in Augusta, GA
Super Profile

Dr. William Carroll, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Carroll, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, Augusta University Medical Center and MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Carroll works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA with other offices in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Treatment frequency



Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adenoidectomy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Audiometry
Bell's Palsy
Big Ears
Broken Nose
Carotid Ultrasound
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cleft Lip
Cleft Lip and Palate
Cleft Palate
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty)
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Hyperacusis
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Laryngitis
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Malignant Otitis Externa
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nosebleed
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Oral Cancer Screening
Orbital Fracture
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Throat Pain
Thyroid Scan
Tinnitus
Tongue-Tie
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vertigo
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Wheezing
Wound Repair
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 23, 2019
    He did surgery on my son ears n adenoids he recognized my son needed a procedure so he can fix his hearing quickly and was able to perform medical procedures that would enhance his quality of life and hearing. He is a great doctor and very friendly knowledgeable and i am very happy that my son was able to get him as a doctor. It was amazing to see my son so very happy to hear for the first time CLEARLY out of his ears.
    Jada Banks — Jul 23, 2019
    About Dr. William Carroll, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 6 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1124380084
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    • Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    • Augusta University Medical Center
    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Carroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

