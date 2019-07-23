Overview

Dr. William Carroll, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, Augusta University Medical Center and MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Carroll works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA with other offices in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.