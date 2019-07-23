Dr. William Carroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Carroll, MD
Overview
Dr. William Carroll, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, Augusta University Medical Center and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He did surgery on my son ears n adenoids he recognized my son needed a procedure so he can fix his hearing quickly and was able to perform medical procedures that would enhance his quality of life and hearing. He is a great doctor and very friendly knowledgeable and i am very happy that my son was able to get him as a doctor. It was amazing to see my son so very happy to hear for the first time CLEARLY out of his ears.
About Dr. William Carroll, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 6 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1124380084
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
- Augusta University Medical Center
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carroll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Carroll using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.
