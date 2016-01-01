Dr. William Carracino Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carracino Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Carracino Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. William Carracino Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9299 College Pkwy Ste 10, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 210-7997
- 2 2147 PO Box, Fort Myers, FL 33902 Directions (239) 343-1290
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Carracino Jr, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1861495079
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Pathology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carracino Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carracino Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carracino Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Carracino Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carracino Jr.
