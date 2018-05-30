Dr. William Carr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Carr, MD
Overview
Dr. William Carr, MD is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Carr works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatrics Plus1200 SLIGH BLVD, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 859-7239
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carr?
Dr. Carr and Staff are the most caring, kind and supportive addition to our family. They care like I care. Super practice , could not ask for anyone better.
About Dr. William Carr, MD
- Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English, French, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
- 1699739755
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Reg Med Ctr
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carr works at
Dr. Carr speaks French, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Carr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.