Super Profile

Dr. William Carr, MD

Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Carr, MD is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Carr works at Vascular Specialists in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1.
    Pediatrics Plus
    1200 SLIGH BLVD, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 859-7239

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Obesity Counseling
Diabetes Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Obesity Counseling

Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 30, 2018
    Dr. Carr and Staff are the most caring, kind and supportive addition to our family. They care like I care. Super practice , could not ask for anyone better.
    Cindy Dow in Orlando, FL — May 30, 2018
    About Dr. William Carr, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1699739755
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Orlando Reg Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Carr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carr speaks French, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Carr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

