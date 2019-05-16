Overview

Dr. William Carney, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Carney works at Conemaugh Physicians Group- Surgery in Johnstown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.