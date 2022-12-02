Dr. William Carlson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Carlson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Carlson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Carlson works at
Locations
Fluoroscopy Suite1050 SE Monterey Rd Ste 204, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 288-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine9401 SW Discovery Way Ste 201, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (772) 288-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carlson is "Hands down" the best surgeon I have ever come in contact with. I was/am a Professional Bowler and have had several shoulder problems including a torn rotator cuff and several knee surgeries. Dr. Carlson has made my body "like new" and I have recommended him to many other professional athletes. They all have have had an excellent outcome with his expertise. Nelson Burton, Jr HOF 1981
About Dr. William Carlson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1558344630
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- University Of Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
