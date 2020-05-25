See All Ophthalmologists in Evansville, IN
Dr. William Carey, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. William Carey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Ascension St. Vincent Warrick.

Dr. Carey works at Specialty EyeCare of Evansville in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Specialty EyeCare of Evansville
    954 S Kenmore Dr, Evansville, IN 47714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 402-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
  • Ascension St. Vincent Warrick

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Diseases
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Stye
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 25, 2020
    Dr. Carey truly cares about his patients. Very knowledgeable and personable..the kind of doctor you wish they all were.
    Donna B. — May 25, 2020
    About Dr. William Carey, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104821966
    Education & Certifications

    • Fitzsimons Army Med Center
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Carey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carey works at Specialty EyeCare of Evansville in Evansville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Carey’s profile.

    Dr. Carey has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Carey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

