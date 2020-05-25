Dr. William Carey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Carey, MD
Overview
Dr. William Carey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Ascension St. Vincent Warrick.

Locations
Specialty EyeCare of Evansville954 S Kenmore Dr, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 402-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Ascension St. Vincent Warrick
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Sagamore Health Network
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carey truly cares about his patients. Very knowledgeable and personable..the kind of doctor you wish they all were.
About Dr. William Carey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Fitzsimons Army Med Center
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Carey has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Carey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.