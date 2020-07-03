Dr. William Capo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Capo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Capo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Long Island College Hospital
Dr. Capo works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Medical Clinic - Cardiology2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 760, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 888-8887Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Preferred Health Systems
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Capo is a good cardiologist. The staff. Is very nice. He explained everything very polite. I recommend Dr Capo with my eye clise
About Dr. William Capo, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- Miamonides Med Ctr
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Capo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capo works at
Dr. Capo has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Capo speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Capo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capo.
