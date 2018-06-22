See All Oncologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. William Camp, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Camp, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond, Saint Joseph Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

Dr. Camp works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The John D. Cronin Cancer Center (Saint Joseph Office Park)
    1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste A100, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 258-6520
    Markey Cancer Center at Lexington Clinic
    2195 Harrodsburg Rd Fl 2, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 258-4673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Richmond
  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Breast Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Anemia
Breast Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 22, 2018
    He is an excellent MD. Very informative and kind. Explained everything. Wonderful bedside manner and knowledge.
    About Dr. William Camp, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710917364
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Camp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Camp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Camp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Camp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

