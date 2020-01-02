Overview

Dr. William Callahan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Callahan works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Jenkintown, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

