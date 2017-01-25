Overview

Dr. William Callaghan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.



Dr. Callaghan works at WomanCare Center, PLC in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.